‘Nothing to lose’ - Adam Yates follows brother Simon’s tracks in Granada to triumph in Vuelta a España

Adam wins six years after Vuelta a Andalucia triumph for Simon over same climbs into Granada

GRANADA SPAIN AUGUST 25 Adam Yates of The United Kingdom and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as stage winner during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 9 a 1785km stage from Motril to Granada UCIWT on August 25 2024 in Granada Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Adam Yates of UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as stage 9 winner into Granada (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Six years after Simon Yates broke away on the Alto de Hazallanas and soloed to victory in Granada in the Vuelta a Andalucia, his brother Adam Yates repeated family history with a lone win in the same city in the Vuelta a España, also attacking on the same climb of Hazallanas as well.

While Simon’s win came in the early-season stage race back in 2018 thanks to an attack 27 kilometres from the line, Adam Yates' victory in the Vuelta a España was captured on stage 9 after getting away in the break of the day and then dropping all his rivals some 60 kilometres out.

