‘Not what I came for’ – Sam Gaze resets after sixth in Olympic Games mountain bike race

By
published

'I have already started thinking about the world championships next month and on to Los Angeles in four years time' says rider from New Zealand

New Zealand's Samuel Gaze competes in the men's cross-country mountain biking event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Elancourt Hill venue in Elancourt, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Sam Gaze (New Zealand) during the men's cross-country mountain biking at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024

Sam Gaze may have just delivered New Zealand's equal best placing of sixth in the men's cross-country mountain bike race at the Olympic Games but his disappointment at the end of Monday's race was clear.

The rider from New Zealand was hoping for more, with his recent results having provided ample fuel for dreams of a medal charge. Though a different story played out on Élancourt Hill for the reigning short-track world champion and silver medallist in the 2023 cross-country rainbow jersey race.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.