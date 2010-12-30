No San Luis for Jamis-Sutter Home

Image 1 of 3 Armando Borrajo. (Image credit: Colner) Image 2 of 3 Alejandro Borrajo (Team Jamis\Sutter Home) has a go at breaking things up. (Image credit: Todd Leister) Image 3 of 3 Anibal Borrajo (Image credit: John Segesta)

The US-based Team Jamis-Sutter Home has decided not to participate in the upcoming Tour of San Luis in Argentina. Two of its riders, Alejandro and Anibal Borrajo, are still in mourning for their brother Armando, a former pro cyclist who recently took his life in unclear circumstances.

According to directeur sportif Sebastian Alexandre, it is "out of respect for them and their family" that the team has opted to skip the Argentinian stage race, scheduled to take place from January 17-23.

Armando Borrajo, who won the national road title in 2006 and a stage of the Giro del Sol San Juan in 2009, was reported to have jumped off the roof of a house in Buenos Aires, two days after having been released by kidnappers. Police investigations are ongoing.

Borrajo's younger brother Alejandro, who races for the Jamis-Sutter Home, broke his arm while attempting to intervene.

The Jamis-Sutter Home outfit will therefore postpone its 2011 season start to the 10-day Vuelta de Chile, which runs from January 27 through February 6. The rider roster will be announced in mid-January.

