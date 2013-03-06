No pressure on Garmin-Sharp to win Tirreno-Adriatico TTT
Wegelius hoping for equal weather conditions
Garmin-Sharp has yet to win a race this season but directeur sportif Charly Wegelius insisted the US-registered team is not under pressure to get a result in the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial on Wednesday.
