Nick Nuyens demands €662,000 compensation from Visma-Lease A Bike after Van Aert contract dispute

Former Vérandas Willems manager seeking compensation following conclusion of court case

Wout van Aert has been at the centre of a legal dispute dating back to his 2018 departure from Vérandas Willems (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the legal dispute between Wout van Aert and his former team Vérandas Willems drew to a close on Monday, the case may still have implications for Visma-Lease A Bike with former Vérandas manager Nick Nuyens hoping for disciplinary action from the UCI and additional compensation from the WorldTour squad.

The dispute dates back to Van Aert terminating his contract with the now-defunct Belgian team in 2018 to then join the Dutch WorldTour squad. In 2021 a Belgian labour court ruled that Van Aert had to pay €662,000 in compensation due to his actions, a figure confirmed by the country's highest court earlier this week.

