Neylan psyched for aggressive La Flèche Wallonne

Hitec Products UCK bring depth and talented squad to Ardennes classic

2012 women's road Worlds podium (L-R): Rachel Neylan (Australia), Marianne Vos (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
One of the pre-race favourites, Rachel Neylan (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Australian Rachel Neylan (Hitec Products) took a silver medal at the 2012 Road World's

(Image credit: Hitec Products)

World Championship silver medallist Rachel Neylan (Hitec Products UCK) is steadily working her way into the season after a disrupted start to what she had hoped to have been one of the biggest years of her career.

