Neylan psyched for aggressive La Flèche Wallonne
Hitec Products UCK bring depth and talented squad to Ardennes classic
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
World Championship silver medallist Rachel Neylan (Hitec Products UCK) is steadily working her way into the season after a disrupted start to what she had hoped to have been one of the biggest years of her career.
Related Articles
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy