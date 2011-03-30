New Zealand names mountain bike worlds long team

Image 1 of 2 Cameron Cole descends fastest for the New Zealand downhill national title (Image credit: John Cosgrove) Image 2 of 2 Eventual winner Rosara Joseph from New Zealand in action during the women's elite cross country. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

New Zealand announced its long team for the 2011 UCI Mountain Bike World Champions in Champery, Switzerland, from August 31 to September 4. The list includes 19 cross country, 29 downhill and two four cross racers.

The list includes athletes who have already qualified their selection through performances at key events this summer, as well as athletes who may be on the cusp of selection but who need to further demonstate that they can meet the performance benchmark required.

Final team selection will occur on July 12.

New Zealand long team for UCI Mountain Bike World Championships -

Elite men cross country:

Carl Jones

Mike Northcott

Elite women cross country:

Rosara Joseph

Karen Hanlen

Eloise Fry

Fiona MacDermid

Under 23 men cross country:

Dirk Peters

Brad Hudson

Sam Shaw

Richard Anderson

Under 23 women cross country:

Katie O'Neill

Samara Sheppard

Under 19 men cross country:

Anton Cooper

Mathew Waghorn

Nigel McDowell

Tom Bradshaw

Tom Filmer

Harley Going

Under 19 women cross country:

Mary Gray





Elite women downhill:

Harriet Harper

Amy Laird

Under 19 men downhill:

Reuben Olorenshaw

Daniel Franks

Reece Potter

Zach Baker

Dan McCombie

Jake Robinson

Jay Barrett

Nick Bygate

Louis Hamilton

Under 19 women downhill:

Sarah Atkin

Sophie Tyas

Madeline Taylor

Veronique Sandler

Sophie-Marie Bethell

Elite men four cross:

Matt Walker

Daniel Franks



