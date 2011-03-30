New Zealand names mountain bike worlds long team
50 candidates named for championships
New Zealand announced its long team for the 2011 UCI Mountain Bike World Champions in Champery, Switzerland, from August 31 to September 4. The list includes 19 cross country, 29 downhill and two four cross racers.
The list includes athletes who have already qualified their selection through performances at key events this summer, as well as athletes who may be on the cusp of selection but who need to further demonstate that they can meet the performance benchmark required.
Final team selection will occur on July 12.
New Zealand long team for UCI Mountain Bike World Championships -
Elite men cross country:
Carl Jones
Mike Northcott
Elite women cross country:
Rosara Joseph
Karen Hanlen
Eloise Fry
Fiona MacDermid
Under 23 men cross country:
Dirk Peters
Brad Hudson
Sam Shaw
Richard Anderson
Under 23 women cross country:
Katie O'Neill
Samara Sheppard
Under 19 men cross country:
Anton Cooper
Mathew Waghorn
Nigel McDowell
Tom Bradshaw
Tom Filmer
Harley Going
Under 19 women cross country:
Mary Gray
Elite women downhill:
Harriet Harper
Amy Laird
Under 19 men downhill:
Reuben Olorenshaw
Daniel Franks
Reece Potter
Zach Baker
Dan McCombie
Jake Robinson
Jay Barrett
Nick Bygate
Louis Hamilton
Under 19 women downhill:
Sarah Atkin
Sophie Tyas
Madeline Taylor
Veronique Sandler
Sophie-Marie Bethell
Elite men four cross:
Matt Walker
Daniel Franks
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy