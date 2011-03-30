Trending

New Zealand names mountain bike worlds long team

50 candidates named for championships

Image 1 of 2

Cameron Cole descends fastest for the New Zealand downhill national title

Cameron Cole descends fastest for the New Zealand downhill national title
(Image credit: John Cosgrove)
Image 2 of 2

Eventual winner Rosara Joseph from New Zealand in action during the women's elite cross country.

Eventual winner Rosara Joseph from New Zealand in action during the women's elite cross country.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

New Zealand announced its long team for the 2011 UCI Mountain Bike World Champions in Champery, Switzerland, from August 31 to September 4. The list includes 19 cross country, 29 downhill and two four cross racers.

The list includes athletes who have already qualified their selection through performances at key events this summer, as well as athletes who may be on the cusp of selection but who need to further demonstate that they can meet the performance benchmark required.

Final team selection will occur on July 12.

New Zealand long team for UCI Mountain Bike World Championships -

Elite men cross country:
Carl Jones
Mike Northcott

Elite women cross country:
Rosara Joseph
Karen Hanlen
Eloise Fry
Fiona MacDermid

Under 23 men cross country:
Dirk Peters
Brad Hudson
Sam Shaw
Richard Anderson

Under 23 women cross country:
Katie O'Neill
Samara Sheppard

Under 19 men cross country:
Anton Cooper
Mathew Waghorn
Nigel McDowell
Tom Bradshaw
Tom Filmer
Harley Going

Under 19 women cross country:
Mary Gray

Elite women downhill:
Harriet Harper
Amy Laird

Under 19 men downhill:
Reuben Olorenshaw
Daniel Franks
Reece Potter
Zach Baker
Dan McCombie
Jake Robinson
Jay Barrett
Nick Bygate
Louis Hamilton

Under 19 women downhill:
Sarah Atkin
Sophie Tyas
Madeline Taylor
Veronique Sandler
Sophie-Marie Bethell

Elite men four cross:
Matt Walker
Daniel Franks