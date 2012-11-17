New Mt. Borah Epic mountain bike race annouced in Wisconsin

Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) wins the Chequamegon 40 (Image credit: Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival)

The first annual Mt. Borah Epic mountain bike race will take place during the CAMBA Festival of Trails hosted in Hayward, Wisconsin, the weekend of June 1, 2013. CAMBA, short for Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association, has developed miles of pristine, smooth singletrack that the Epic route will pay tribute to during the 30-mile point-to-point race. 100 percent of race profits will go back to CAMBA, benefiting the continuous growth and development of a trail system that leaves riders grinning from ear to ear upon completion.

Racers will start at Telemark Resort, located near Cable, then ride south towards Hayward, finishing 30 miles down the trail at Hatchery Creek Park, just outside of town. Along the route, riders will traverse everything from fast, rolling singletrack, to twisting, challenging trail sections that make this race truly epic.

Other unique features include a 200-foot "log prime shortcut" and a section of trail CAMBA calls the "Gravity Cavity". All these features and more ensure that the race course takes full advantage of CAMBA's trail building expertise.

"We couldn't be more excited about partnering with the Festival of Trails for the first annual Mt. Borah Epic," said Jack Zabrowski, Mt. Borah's event coordinator. "This course is nothing short of amazing, and I have no doubt this will become an annual event for many riders,."

CAMBA Executive Director Ron Bergin said, "When Mt. Borah approached us and presented the idea of putting on this race, with all profits going to CAMBA, we couldn't help but be anything but excited for the opportunity. After reviewing the concept with our board, we quickly realized how nicely it fit with our existing Festival of Trails event, opening it up to a wider audience."

The Chequamegon area is already host to the well known Chequamegon 40 each year.

For more information on the Mt. Borah Epic or to volunteer, visit www.mtborahepic.com.