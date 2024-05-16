Netflix unveils trailer for 'Tour de France: Unchained' season 2 with focus on crashes and questions of doping

By
published

Documentary on cycling's biggest race set to return on June 11

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar at the 2023 Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar at the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

An official trailer for season 2 of the Netflix Tour de France documentary, ‘Tour de France: Unchained’ was unveiled this morning, with a scheduled release date of June 11, just 18 days before the 2024 race kicks off in Florence.

The second season focuses on the drama from the 2023 Tour de France, with crashes, as they were in season 1, at the forefront and questions of doping highlighted in the one-minute trailer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.