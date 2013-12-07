NetApp-Endura completes 2014 roster

The Czech Republic's Frantisek Padour has been signed by Team NetApp-Endura for the 2014 season (Image credit: Sirotti)

Team NetApp-Endura has signed 25-year-old Czech rider Frantisek Padour, bringing the final roster of the German Pro Continental team to 20 riders for the upcoming season. Padour moves to NetApp-Endura from the Czech Continental team Bauknecht-Author. In 2012 the former Czech junior national champion (2006) topped the general classification of the Czech Cycling Tour, the biggest victory in his career to date.

"We've had a lucky hand with the Czech riders we've signed," said Ralph Denk, NetApp-Endura team manager. "With Jan Barta and Leopold König we have the current national champion and a Grand Tour stage winner riding for our team. We have seen both cyclists develop from the amateur level to riders who guarantee top results in the biggest races.

"We know Frantisek to be an experienced rider with qualities on any terrain. Above all, he is strong in the mountains, and he will be a big help to our classification riders in stage races. Of course he will also have the opportunity to ride for himself."

After the first team meeting in December, the season will kick off with a two-week training camp in January on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

2014 NetApp-Endura roster:

Jan Barta (Cze), Cesare Benedetti (Ita), Sam Bennett (Irl), Iker Camaño (Spa), David de la Cruz (Spa), Zakkari Dempster (Aus), Bartosz Huzarski (Pol), Blaz Jarc (Slo), Leopold König (Cze), Tiago Machado (Por), Ralf Matzka (Ger), Jonathan McEvoy (GBr), Jose Mendes (Por), Frantisek Padour (Cze), Erick Rowsell (GBr), Andreas Schillinger (Ger), Daniel Schorn (Aut), Michael Schwarzmann (Ger), Scott Thwaites (GBr), Paul Voss (Ger)