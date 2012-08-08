Nature Valley Grand Prix to air on CBS Sports Network
Race puzzle to come together in broadcast
The daily excitement and thrilling conclusion to this year's Nature Valley Grand Prix will be chronicled on United States' CBS Sports Network's "Sports Spectacular" program. The event will be televised on Thursday, August 9 at 8PM ET; Sunday, August 12 at 6PM ET; and Tuesday August 14 at 9PM ET.
"For everyone else, this is an opportunity for them to see some of the best professional cycling in the United States showcased in an hour-long broadcast."
