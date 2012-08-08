Nature Valley Grand Prix to air on CBS Sports Network

Image 1 of 4 Tom Zirbel (Optum) raises his arm after taking the overall race win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 4 Carmen Small (Optum) comes through a turn on the bottom of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 4 The Men's Jerseys: Tria Best Young Rider/Nature Valley Top Amateur - Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage), Nature Valley Race Leader - John Murphy (Kenda/5hr Energy), Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Rider - Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Sport Beans King of the Hill Leader - Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies). (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 4 of 4 The Women's Jerseys: Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive - Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO), Nature Valley Top Amateur - Brianna Walle (Nature Valley Cycling Team), Nature Valley Race Leader/Sport Beans Queen of the Hill Leader - Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Tria Best Young Rider - Jackie Crowell (ExergyTWENTY12), Exergy Sprint Leader - Theresa Cliff Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12). (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

The daily excitement and thrilling conclusion to this year's Nature Valley Grand Prix will be chronicled on United States' CBS Sports Network's "Sports Spectacular" program. The event will be televised on Thursday, August 9 at 8PM ET; Sunday, August 12 at 6PM ET; and Tuesday August 14 at 9PM ET.





"For everyone else, this is an opportunity for them to see some of the best professional cycling in the United States showcased in an hour-long broadcast."



