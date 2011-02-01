Mountains to Beach stage race starts later this month
Five-day race runs from roof of Australia to the surf
Australia's third annual Mountains to Beach mountain bike stage race will start on Monday, February 28 at the top of the Thredbo resort's Kosciuszko Express Chairlift at nearly 2,000 metres in New South Wales. Over 100 riders are expected to take on the 400km of Australian riding and racing toward the sea over the following five days.
The event consists of six timed race stages and five untimed "cruise" stages. Riders will take the chairlift to the start at Thredbo on day one and finish with a beach sprint across the sands at Narooma on Friday, March 4.
All types of terrain are included: screaming downhill runs, snow plains, high country and lush rain forest. It will finish with a run up the coastline, crossing rivers, creeks and sandbars.
The race through southeast Australia takes participants through both private property and publicly owned national park and state forest lands. The 2011 edition promises to be just as challenging and scenic as in previous years.
Jason English and Megan Dimozantos won the 2010 edition of the race.
2011 Mountains to Beach race
Monday, February 28: Stage 1 - Thredbo, 12km
Monday, February 23: Stage 2 - Lake Crackenback Resort, 31km
Tuesday, March 1: Stage 3 - Perisher - Kosciuszko National Park - Lake Eucumbene, 82km
Wednesday, March 2: Stage 4 - Buckenderra Resort, 26km (pre-dawn riding under lights)
Thursday, March 3: Stage 5 - Cooma Visitors Centre - Bermagui, 90km
Friday, March 4: Stage 6 - Eurobodalla - Narooma, 50km
