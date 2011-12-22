Mountain bike world champ Kulhavy considers the road

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) leads out onto the first lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Cross country mountain bike world champion Jaroslav Kulhavy is considering racing on the road after the 2012 London Olympic Games. The 26-year-old Czech rider from Specialized Racing won the 2011 cross country World Cup after dominating his competition for much of this season.

Should Kulhavy make a switch to road racing, he would be following in some well known footsteps. Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC) and Jakob Fuglsang (Team) are two other former top mountain bikers now racing in the pro road peloton.

"I would very much like to give racing a try on the road in the future," said Kulhavy to wielerland.nl. "I don't have extensive experience in road races, but 70 percent of my training is on the road. I work well on the road, and it'd be a great new challenge." It is not clear if he would mix road and mountain bike racing or try to switch full time to the road.

Kulhavy will race his mountain bike again for Specialized's World Cup-level team in 2012.