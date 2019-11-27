More red in 2020 Total Direct Energie kit

Team Total Direct Energie unveiled its 2020 jersey on Wednesday, showing off a more vibrant look for the coming season in a jersey designed by equipment sponsor Nalini.

The body of the jersey is kept largely the same as this year's look, with horizontal light blue, white and dark blue colour blocks, but the sleeves are now red from the cuff to the white collar.

It's a design the team hopes will increase its visibility in the peloton.

"The jersey is the one that unites riders with their supporters," the team stated on its website. "It conveys the values and spirit of our team. Our priority for this new season is to increase the visibility of our cyclists in the peloton.

"Thanks to the meticulous work of our Italian equipment manufacturer, it is now done. The warmer colours associated with this new jersey will allow fans to find the riders more easily and quickly during races."