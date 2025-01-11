Miguel Indurain - Tadej Pogačar has 'strength, team and motivation' to be top 2025 Tour de France favourite

Most recent five-times Tour winner says 2024 victory alone makes Pogačar leading contender for July

Miguel Indurain
Five-times Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain has added his voice to the chorus of leading figures in the sport backing Tadej Pogačar for a second straight victory in cycling's flagship race this summer.

Indurain argued that even without the long list of triumphs the UAE Team Emirates - XRG star has racked up in his career, Pogačar's 2024 Grand Boucle win alone is enough to give the Slovenian the status of top Tour de France favourite.

