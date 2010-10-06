Meares adds another milestone in India

Image 1 of 4 Australia's Jack Bobridge qualified fastest in the men's 4000m individual pursuit and won a close final against Jesse Sergent (New Zealand). (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Scott Sunderland (Australia) shows off his gold medal for victory in the 1,000m time trial. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Anna Meares (Australia) earned gold in the 500m time trial. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Anna Meares (Australia) powers to a gold medal in the 500m time trial. (Image credit: AFP)

Anna Meares added another gold medal to her impressive collection when she won the women's 500m time trial in Delhi's Indira Gandhi sports complex at the Commonwealth Games.

On the opening night of competition she was one of three Australians taking gold medals, with Scott Sunderland winning the men's 1000m time trial and Garmin-Transitions pro Jack Bobridge overcoming New Zealand's Jesse Sergent in the final of the individual pursuit.

All eyes were on former world record holder and Athens Olympics champion Meares however, who at 27 is Australia's queen of the track, as she went for yet another milestone in her career.

Trialling a bigger gear for the event, Meares set a time of 33.758 seconds, a Commonwealth Games record and over a second better than teammate and silver medallist Kaarle McCulooch.

"I have improved a lot since Melbourne four years ago," Meares told reporters afterwards. "In four years, that's a significant time gain in this event, I'm very pleased with that.

"It's a great feeling to be able to walk away with a Commonwealth Games gold medal. It's a result of a lot of hard work, not only from myself, but a team of people really that help gut us on the track."

"In terms of London, I don't think I've reached my peak," she said. "I'm 27 - for a female track cyclist you're looking at your late 20s, early 30s to get your peak performance.

"So with another two years under my belt, especially with rides like today I'm confident that those little improvements are going to still happen."