Mathieu van der Poel skips Vuelta a España in lead-in to Worlds title defence

Alpecin-Deceuninck look to Kaden Groves and Quinten Hermans to continue run of success at Spanish Grand Tour

Reigning road world champion Mathieu van der Poel is heading to Zürich to defend his title on September 29, but the Dutchman won't be racing the Vuelta a España as preparation.

Van der Poel won last year's world title in Glasgow in August hot off the Tour de France but he won't have a recent Grand Tour in his legs as he heads to Switzerland in late Septmeber.

