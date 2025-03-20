Mark Cavendish says 2027 Tour de France Grand Départ in UK will be 'bigger than you can ever imagine'

By published

Retired racer reflects on 2007 and 2014 British Grand Départs, says 2027 will inspire a new generation

SINGAPORE SINGAPORE NOVEMBER 10 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team celebrates at podium as race winner during the 3rd Tour de France Prudential Singapore 2024 Criterium a 575km one day race from Singapore to Singapore on November 10 2024 in Singapore Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mark Cavendish: 'I don't think we can comprehend what the start of the Tour de France is going to be like here' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish has said that the 2027 Tour de France Grand Départ in Great Britain – which will bring together stages in Scotland, England, and Wales – will be "bigger than you can even imagine" following ASO's official announcement on Wednesday.

The men's race is set to start in Edinburgh in two summers' time, marking the most northerly start to a Tour in history, with the latest visit to the UK following on from Grand Départs in London in 2007 and Yorkshire in 2014.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

