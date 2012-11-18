Lopes and Engen top eliminator World Cup standings

Image 1 of 2 Brian Lopes (Ibis) out front in early heats (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Alexandra Engen (Ghost) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Although the UCI held three World Cup eliminator rounds in 2012, the organization did not tally an overall World Cup standing. What if there were such standings? Brian Lopes and Alexandra Engen would have won according to xceliminator.com, which tallied hypothetical 2012 World Cup standings based on actual World Cup results.

Among the men, the American rider Lopes accumulated 458 points while Australian Paul Van Der Ploeg earned 425 points, and Austrian Daniel Federspiel got 405 points.

Engen of Sweden collected 580 points to her compatriot Jenny Rissveds 490 points. In third place Eva Lechner of Italy garnered 440 points.

In 2012, the UCI's eliminator World Cups were in Houffalize (Belgium), Nove Mesto (Czech Republic) and La Bresse (France). The UCI also held its first-ever eliminator world championships in Saalfelden, Austria.

Next season, in 2013, there will be five eliminator UCI World Cup rounds in Albstadt (Germany), Nove Mesto (Czech Republic), Val di Sole (Italy), Vallnord (Andorra) and Hafjell (Norway). There is no official word yet on whether the UCI will tally official World Cup standings in 2013.

Cyclingnews previously reported the hypothetical men's and women's UCI world rankings in the eliminator discipline for 2012. These were also calculated by xceliminator.com.

World Cup standings for elite men and women are listed below.

Hypothetical men's 2012 World Cup eliminator standings # Rider Name (Country) Standing 1 Brian Lopes (USA) 458 pts 2 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) 425 3 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) 405 4 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 380 5 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 348 6 Mirco Widmer (Swi) 330 7 Miha Halzer (Slo) 300 8 Stefan Peter (Swi) 289 9 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) 284 10 Marek Konwa (Pol) 282 11 Martin Gluth (Ger) 272 12 Patrick Lüthi (Swi) 250 13 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 212 14 Severin Disch (Swi) 208 15 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) 194 16 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) 187 17 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 164 18 Dennis Ebert (Ned) 161 19 Lars Forster (Swi) 151 20 Lukas Loretz (Swi) 150 21 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 140 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) 140 23 Philip Buys (RSA) 138 24 Thomas Litscher (Swi) 130 25 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) 130 26 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) 126 27 Fabrice Mels (Bel) 124 28 Markus Bauer (Ger) 122 29 Johan Widen (Swe) 118 30 Tim Lemmers (Ned) 110 31 Simon Scheiber (Aut) 110 32 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 108 33 Jürg Graf (Swi) 101 34 Marco Schätzing (Ger) 100 35 Jochen Kass (Ger) 100 36 Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) 98 37 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 98 38 Milan Spesny (Cze) 95 39 Ola Kjören (Nor) 94 40 Gregor Raggl (Aut) 90 41 Martin Gujan (Swi) 90 42 Emil Linde (Swe) 85 43 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) 83 44 Jan Fojtik (Cze) 80 45 Jeremy Arnould (Fra) 80 46 Steffen Thum (Ger) 78 47 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) 77 48 Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi) 70 49 Ludovic Dubau (Fra) 69 50 Julian Schelb (Ger) 68 51 Pascal Schmutz (Swi) 68 52 Manuel Fumic (Ger) 65 53 Ralph Naef (Swi) 64 54 Frantisek Lami (Svk) 64 55 Hans Becking (Ned) 60 56 Klaus Nielsen (Den) 58 57 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 58 58 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 54 59 Davy Huygens (Bel) 50 60 Timofei Ivanov (Rus) 50 61 Fredrik Fang Liland (Nor) 48 62 Michal Lami (Svk) 46 63 Robbert De Nijs (Ned) 46 64 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) 42 65 Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) 42 66 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 40 67 Brice Scholtes (Bel) 40 68 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 39 69 Kerry Werner (USA) 38 70 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) 38 71 Etienne Moreau (Can) 37 72 Vitalii Zubchenko (Ukr) 35 73 Andy Eyring (Ger) 32 74 Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo) 32 75 Florian Thie (Swi) 32 76 Urban Ferencak (Slo) 31 77 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) 31 78 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) 30 79 Alban Lakata (Aut) 29 80 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) 29 81 Martino Fruet (Ita) 28 82 Maximilian Holz (Ger) 27 83 Anders Dalgaard (Nor) 26 84 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) 25 85 Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) 25 86 Aleksa Maric (Srb) 24 87 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) 24 88 Eirik B Langerud (Nor) 22 89 Jan Svorada (Cze) 21 90 Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa) 21 91 Marc Metzler (Swi) 21 92 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) 20 93 Jan Jobanek (Cze) 20 94 John Whittington (GBr) 20 95 Martin Frey (Ger) 19 96 Robby De Bock (Bel) 18 97 Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor) 18 98 Tomasz Drozdz (Pol) 18 99 Stephen Ettinger (USA) 17 100 Sebastian Jayne (Aus) 16 101 Zdenek Mlynar (Cze) 15 102 Alexey Krylov (Rus) 14 103 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) 13 104 Albin Dalenberg (Swe) 12 105 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) 12 106 Mark Kuyan (Rus) 11 107 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) 8 108 Rok Korosec (Slo) 6 109 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) 6 110 Adrian Kucharek (Pol) 6 111 Olaf Malek (Pol) 6 112 Patryk Adamkiewicz (Pol) 6 113 Mark Csielka (Hun) 3 114 Lubomir Vojta (Cze) 3 115 Matthias Waldhart (Aut) 3 116 Frantisek Zilak (Cze) 3 117 Fabien Canal (Fra) 3 118 Marc Colom (Fra) 3 119 Steven James (GBr) 3 120 Besik Gavasheli (Geo) 3 121 Frank Schotman (Ned) 3 122 Borys Goral (Pol) 3 123 Kacper Urbanowicz (Pol) 3 124 Karol Michalski (Pol) 3 125 Pawel Wojczal (Pol) 3 126 Tomasz Wozniak (Pol) 3 127 Luka Pussnik (Slo) 3 128 Kevin Krieg (Swi) 3 129 Fredrik Edin (Swe) 3 130 Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) 3 131 Spencer Paxson (USA) 3