Lopes and Engen top eliminator World Cup standings

Although the UCI held three World Cup eliminator rounds in 2012, the organization did not tally an overall World Cup standing. What if there were such standings? Brian Lopes and Alexandra Engen would have won according to xceliminator.com, which tallied hypothetical 2012 World Cup standings based on actual World Cup results.

Among the men, the American rider Lopes accumulated 458 points while Australian Paul Van Der Ploeg earned 425 points, and Austrian Daniel Federspiel got 405 points.

Engen of Sweden collected 580 points to her compatriot Jenny Rissveds 490 points. In third place Eva Lechner of Italy garnered 440 points.

In 2012, the UCI's eliminator World Cups were in Houffalize (Belgium), Nove Mesto (Czech Republic) and La Bresse (France).  The UCI also held its first-ever eliminator world championships in Saalfelden, Austria.

Next season, in 2013, there will be five eliminator UCI World Cup rounds in Albstadt (Germany), Nove Mesto (Czech Republic), Val di Sole (Italy), Vallnord (Andorra) and Hafjell (Norway). There is no official word yet on whether the UCI will tally official World Cup standings in 2013.

Cyclingnews previously reported the hypothetical men's and women's UCI world rankings in the eliminator discipline for 2012.  These were also calculated by xceliminator.com.

World Cup standings for elite men and women are listed below.

Hypothetical men's 2012 World Cup eliminator standings
#Rider Name (Country)Standing
1Brian Lopes (USA)458pts
2Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)425
3Daniel Federspiel (Aut)405
4Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)380
5Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)348
6Mirco Widmer (Swi)330
7Miha Halzer (Slo)300
8Stefan Peter (Swi)289
9Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)284
10Marek Konwa (Pol)282
11Martin Gluth (Ger)272
12Patrick Lüthi (Swi)250
13Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)212
14Severin Disch (Swi)208
15Kenta Gallagher (GBr)194
16Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)187
17Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)164
18Dennis Ebert (Ned)161
19Lars Forster (Swi)151
20Lukas Loretz (Swi)150
21Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)140
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)140
23Philip Buys (RSA)138
24Thomas Litscher (Swi)130
25Heiko Gutmann (Ger)130
26Jérémy Huguenin (Swi)126
27Fabrice Mels (Bel)124
28Markus Bauer (Ger)122
29Johan Widen (Swe)118
30Tim Lemmers (Ned)110
31Simon Scheiber (Aut)110
32Daniel Eymann (Swi)108
33Jürg Graf (Swi)101
34Marco Schätzing (Ger)100
35Jochen Kass (Ger)100
36Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)98
37Moritz Milatz (Ger)98
38Milan Spesny (Cze)95
39Ola Kjören (Nor)94
40Gregor Raggl (Aut)90
41Martin Gujan (Swi)90
42Emil Linde (Swe)85
43Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)83
44Jan Fojtik (Cze)80
45Jeremy Arnould (Fra)80
46Steffen Thum (Ger)78
47Giancarlo Sax (Swi)77
48Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)70
49Ludovic Dubau (Fra)69
50Julian Schelb (Ger)68
51Pascal Schmutz (Swi)68
52Manuel Fumic (Ger)65
53Ralph Naef (Swi)64
54Frantisek Lami (Svk)64
55Hans Becking (Ned)60
56Klaus Nielsen (Den)58
57Matthias Wengelin (Swe)58
58Rudi Van Houts (Ned)54
59Davy Huygens (Bel)50
60Timofei Ivanov (Rus)50
61Fredrik Fang Liland (Nor)48
62Michal Lami (Svk)46
63Robbert De Nijs (Ned)46
64Cédric Ravanel (Fra)42
65Sondre Kristiansen (Nor)42
66Jan Nesvadba (Cze)40
67Brice Scholtes (Bel)40
68Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)39
69Kerry Werner (USA)38
70Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)38
71Etienne Moreau (Can)37
72Vitalii Zubchenko (Ukr)35
73Andy Eyring (Ger)32
74Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)32
75Florian Thie (Swi)32
76Urban Ferencak (Slo)31
77Pieter Geluykens (Bel)31
78Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)30
79Alban Lakata (Aut)29
80Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)29
81Martino Fruet (Ita)28
82Maximilian Holz (Ger)27
83Anders Dalgaard (Nor)26
84José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)25
85Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)25
86Aleksa Maric (Srb)24
87Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe)24
88Eirik B Langerud (Nor)22
89Jan Svorada (Cze)21
90Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)21
91Marc Metzler (Swi)21
92Chris Jongewaard (Aus)20
93Jan Jobanek (Cze)20
94John Whittington (GBr)20
95Martin Frey (Ger)19
96Robby De Bock (Bel)18
97Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)18
98Tomasz Drozdz (Pol)18
99Stephen Ettinger (USA)17
100Sebastian Jayne (Aus)16
101Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)15
102Alexey Krylov (Rus)14
103Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)13
104Albin Dalenberg (Swe)12
105Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)12
106Mark Kuyan (Rus)11
107Shlomi Haimy (Isr)8
108Rok Korosec (Slo)6
109Sebastien Carabin (Bel)6
110Adrian Kucharek (Pol)6
111Olaf Malek (Pol)6
112Patryk Adamkiewicz (Pol)6
113Mark Csielka (Hun)3
114Lubomir Vojta (Cze)3
115Matthias Waldhart (Aut)3
116Frantisek Zilak (Cze)3
117Fabien Canal (Fra)3
118Marc Colom (Fra)3
119Steven James (GBr)3
120Besik Gavasheli (Geo)3
121Frank Schotman (Ned)3
122Borys Goral (Pol)3
123Kacper Urbanowicz (Pol)3
124Karol Michalski (Pol)3
125Pawel Wojczal (Pol)3
126Tomasz Wozniak (Pol)3
127Luka Pussnik (Slo)3
128Kevin Krieg (Swi)3
129Fredrik Edin (Swe)3
130Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)3
131Spencer Paxson (USA)3

#Rider Name (Country)Standing
1Alexandra Engen (Swe)580pts
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe)490
3Eva Lechner (Ita)440
4Anne Terpstra (Ned)370
5Tracy Moseley (GBr)306
6Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)300
7Cecile Ravanel (Fra)300
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze)288
9Rowena Fry (Aus)280
10Anneke Beerten (Ned)280
11Chloe Woodruff (USA)266
12Annie Last (GBr)250
13Ana Zupan (Slo)228
14Kajsa Snihs (Swe)221
15Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor)219
16Julie Bresset (Fra)200
17Tina Perše (Slo)182
18Lucie Vesela (Cze)180
19Ramona Forchini (Swi)170
20Erica Zaveta (USA)164
21Sabrina Maurer (Swi)151
22Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)144
23Laura Turpijn (Ned)140
24Joanna Petterson (USA)136
25Caroline Mani (Fra)134
26Paula Gorycka (Pol)130
27Katherine O'shea (Aus)122
28Maaris Meier (Est)120
29Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)110
30Imogen Buick (GBr)104
31Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)100
32Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)95
33Helen Grobert (Ger)90
34Joanne Clay (GBr)72
35Ann Berglund (Swe)72
36Monika Zur (Pol)70
37Henriette Elvrum Handal (Nor)68
38Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)64
39Samantha Sanders (RSA)60
40Felicia Ferner (Swe)58
41Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)52
42Hanna Vergeles (Ukr)52
43Rita Malinkiewicz (Pol)48
44Lee Craigie (GBr)46
45Lea Davison (USA)44
46Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)42
47Daniela Storch (Ger)40