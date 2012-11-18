Lopes and Engen top eliminator World Cup standings
Hypothetical 2012 standings calculated
Although the UCI held three World Cup eliminator rounds in 2012, the organization did not tally an overall World Cup standing. What if there were such standings? Brian Lopes and Alexandra Engen would have won according to xceliminator.com, which tallied hypothetical 2012 World Cup standings based on actual World Cup results.
Among the men, the American rider Lopes accumulated 458 points while Australian Paul Van Der Ploeg earned 425 points, and Austrian Daniel Federspiel got 405 points.
Engen of Sweden collected 580 points to her compatriot Jenny Rissveds 490 points. In third place Eva Lechner of Italy garnered 440 points.
In 2012, the UCI's eliminator World Cups were in Houffalize (Belgium), Nove Mesto (Czech Republic) and La Bresse (France). The UCI also held its first-ever eliminator world championships in Saalfelden, Austria.
Next season, in 2013, there will be five eliminator UCI World Cup rounds in Albstadt (Germany), Nove Mesto (Czech Republic), Val di Sole (Italy), Vallnord (Andorra) and Hafjell (Norway). There is no official word yet on whether the UCI will tally official World Cup standings in 2013.
Cyclingnews previously reported the hypothetical men's and women's UCI world rankings in the eliminator discipline for 2012. These were also calculated by xceliminator.com.
World Cup standings for elite men and women are listed below.
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Standing
|1
|Brian Lopes (USA)
|458
|pts
|2
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|425
|3
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
|405
|4
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|380
|5
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|348
|6
|Mirco Widmer (Swi)
|330
|7
|Miha Halzer (Slo)
|300
|8
|Stefan Peter (Swi)
|289
|9
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|284
|10
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|282
|11
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|272
|12
|Patrick Lüthi (Swi)
|250
|13
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)
|212
|14
|Severin Disch (Swi)
|208
|15
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|194
|16
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|187
|17
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|164
|18
|Dennis Ebert (Ned)
|161
|19
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|151
|20
|Lukas Loretz (Swi)
|150
|21
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|140
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|140
|23
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|138
|24
|Thomas Litscher (Swi)
|130
|25
|Heiko Gutmann (Ger)
|130
|26
|Jérémy Huguenin (Swi)
|126
|27
|Fabrice Mels (Bel)
|124
|28
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|122
|29
|Johan Widen (Swe)
|118
|30
|Tim Lemmers (Ned)
|110
|31
|Simon Scheiber (Aut)
|110
|32
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|108
|33
|Jürg Graf (Swi)
|101
|34
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|100
|35
|Jochen Kass (Ger)
|100
|36
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|98
|37
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|98
|38
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|95
|39
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|94
|40
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|90
|41
|Martin Gujan (Swi)
|90
|42
|Emil Linde (Swe)
|85
|43
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|83
|44
|Jan Fojtik (Cze)
|80
|45
|Jeremy Arnould (Fra)
|80
|46
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|78
|47
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|77
|48
|Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)
|70
|49
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra)
|69
|50
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|68
|51
|Pascal Schmutz (Swi)
|68
|52
|Manuel Fumic (Ger)
|65
|53
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|64
|54
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|64
|55
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|60
|56
|Klaus Nielsen (Den)
|58
|57
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|58
|58
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
|54
|59
|Davy Huygens (Bel)
|50
|60
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|50
|61
|Fredrik Fang Liland (Nor)
|48
|62
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|46
|63
|Robbert De Nijs (Ned)
|46
|64
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra)
|42
|65
|Sondre Kristiansen (Nor)
|42
|66
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|40
|67
|Brice Scholtes (Bel)
|40
|68
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|39
|69
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|38
|70
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|38
|71
|Etienne Moreau (Can)
|37
|72
|Vitalii Zubchenko (Ukr)
|35
|73
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|32
|74
|Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
|32
|75
|Florian Thie (Swi)
|32
|76
|Urban Ferencak (Slo)
|31
|77
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel)
|31
|78
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|30
|79
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|29
|80
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|29
|81
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|28
|82
|Maximilian Holz (Ger)
|27
|83
|Anders Dalgaard (Nor)
|26
|84
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|25
|85
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|25
|86
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|24
|87
|Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe)
|24
|88
|Eirik B Langerud (Nor)
|22
|89
|Jan Svorada (Cze)
|21
|90
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|21
|91
|Marc Metzler (Swi)
|21
|92
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus)
|20
|93
|Jan Jobanek (Cze)
|20
|94
|John Whittington (GBr)
|20
|95
|Martin Frey (Ger)
|19
|96
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|18
|97
|Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)
|18
|98
|Tomasz Drozdz (Pol)
|18
|99
|Stephen Ettinger (USA)
|17
|100
|Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
|16
|101
|Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)
|15
|102
|Alexey Krylov (Rus)
|14
|103
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)
|13
|104
|Albin Dalenberg (Swe)
|12
|105
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|12
|106
|Mark Kuyan (Rus)
|11
|107
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|8
|108
|Rok Korosec (Slo)
|6
|109
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|6
|110
|Adrian Kucharek (Pol)
|6
|111
|Olaf Malek (Pol)
|6
|112
|Patryk Adamkiewicz (Pol)
|6
|113
|Mark Csielka (Hun)
|3
|114
|Lubomir Vojta (Cze)
|3
|115
|Matthias Waldhart (Aut)
|3
|116
|Frantisek Zilak (Cze)
|3
|117
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|3
|118
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|3
|119
|Steven James (GBr)
|3
|120
|Besik Gavasheli (Geo)
|3
|121
|Frank Schotman (Ned)
|3
|122
|Borys Goral (Pol)
|3
|123
|Kacper Urbanowicz (Pol)
|3
|124
|Karol Michalski (Pol)
|3
|125
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|3
|126
|Tomasz Wozniak (Pol)
|3
|127
|Luka Pussnik (Slo)
|3
|128
|Kevin Krieg (Swi)
|3
|129
|Fredrik Edin (Swe)
|3
|130
|Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)
|3
|131
|Spencer Paxson (USA)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Standing
|1
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|580
|pts
|2
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|490
|3
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|440
|4
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|370
|5
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|306
|6
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|300
|7
|Cecile Ravanel (Fra)
|300
|8
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|288
|9
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|280
|10
|Anneke Beerten (Ned)
|280
|11
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|266
|12
|Annie Last (GBr)
|250
|13
|Ana Zupan (Slo)
|228
|14
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|221
|15
|Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor)
|219
|16
|Julie Bresset (Fra)
|200
|17
|Tina Perše (Slo)
|182
|18
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|180
|19
|Ramona Forchini (Swi)
|170
|20
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|164
|21
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi)
|151
|22
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|144
|23
|Laura Turpijn (Ned)
|140
|24
|Joanna Petterson (USA)
|136
|25
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|134
|26
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|130
|27
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|122
|28
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|120
|29
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger)
|110
|30
|Imogen Buick (GBr)
|104
|31
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|100
|32
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|95
|33
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|90
|34
|Joanne Clay (GBr)
|72
|35
|Ann Berglund (Swe)
|72
|36
|Monika Zur (Pol)
|70
|37
|Henriette Elvrum Handal (Nor)
|68
|38
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|64
|39
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|60
|40
|Felicia Ferner (Swe)
|58
|41
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
|52
|42
|Hanna Vergeles (Ukr)
|52
|43
|Rita Malinkiewicz (Pol)
|48
|44
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|46
|45
|Lea Davison (USA)
|44
|46
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|42
|47
|Daniela Storch (Ger)
|40
