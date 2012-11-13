Trending

Engen ranked as top female eliminator racer

2012 women's rankings published

World Champion Alexandra Engen (Sweden)

World Champion Alexandra Engen (Sweden)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) leads Alexandra Engen (Ghost)

Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) leads Alexandra Engen (Ghost)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
1/8 Final: Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) leading

1/8 Final: Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) leading
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The xceliminator.com website calculated and published final 2012 world rankings for the young cross country eliminator discipline. First-ever eliminator world champion Alexandra Engen topped the women's rankings, which were released shortly after the previously posted men's eliminator rankings.

Engen collected 1005 points and dominated the upper end of the rankings. The next best racer was Eva Lechner of Italy with 610 points. Engen's Swedish compatriot Jenny Rissveds finished third with 590 points. Kathrin Stirnemann and Anne Terpstra rounded out the top five rankings.

Eliminators made their debut as test events in the World Cup in 2011 and the first-ever eliminator world championships were held in Saalfelden, Austria, in September of 2012. Next year, there will be a record five World Cup rounds of the eliminator.

The UCI does not maintain separate rankings for the eliminator sub-discipline of mountain biking, but the xceliminator.com website decided to fill that void and calculate rankings based on standard UCI points for major eliminator events.

The top 25 female riders in the 2012 ranking are shown below. See www.xceliminator.com/p/world-ranking.html for the complete ranking of 86 racers.

2012 Women's Eliminator World Rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Engen (Swe)1005pts
2Eva Lechner (Ita)610
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe)590
4Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)460
5Anne Terpstra (Ned)450
6Cecile Ravanel (Fra)445
7Anneke Beerten (Ned)365
8Ramona Forchini (Swi)350
9Rowena Fry (Aus)340
10Pavla Havlikova (Cze)338
11Ana Zupan (Slo)324
12Kajsa Snihs (Swe)307
13Tracy Moseley (GBr)306
14Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor)267
15Chloe Woodruff (USA)266
16Jolanda Neff (Swi)250
17Annie Last (GBr)250
18Laura Turpijn (Ned)247
19Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)230
20Maaris Meier (Est)204
21Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)203
22Julie Bresset (Fra)200
23Tina Perše (Slo)182
24Lucie Vesela (Cze)180
25Katrin Leumann (Swi)164