Looming Blockhaus climb set to break stalemate in battle for pink - Giro d'Italia Podcast
A look ahead to the weekend, featuring interviews with Guidi, Cioni and Sciandri
With nearly a full week of racing in the books, almost all of the Giro d'Italia's top pink jersey contenders find themselves on relatively equal footing.
Bob Jungels continues to lead the Giro d'Italia. While only 18 riders are still within a minute of the pink jersey, there aren't any major surprises in the group, nor have any of the top favourites separated themselves from their rivals – but that could change with the grueling Blockhaus climb on tap.
In the latest edition of the podcast, we talk about the state of the general classification after six days of racing in Italy and look ahead to a climb that should shake up the overall leaderboard. We hear from sports directors Fabricio Guidi, Dario Cioni and Max Sciandri, who give their takes on the 13.6km first-category test that awaits the peloton Sunday, and we also try our hands at a bit of prognosticating.
