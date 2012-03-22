Longo in French plans for London 2012 Olympics

Image 1 of 3 Jeannie Longo with another gold medal in her national championships (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 2 of 3 Jeannie Longo continues to ride in spite of the speculation that surrounds her. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 3 of 3 Patrice Ciprelli and Jeannie Longo in Grenoble (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Legendary French rider Jeannie Longo has been included in the France pre-selection squad for the London 2012 Olympics, despite her advancing years and the doping controversies that have plagued her and her husband over the last few months.

53-year-old Longo, winner of 13 world titles and 59 French national championships, was controversially cleared of doping violations in November 2011 despite missing three out-of-competition tests in an 18-month period. In February her husband and coach Patrice Ciprelli was arrested following a raid on their apartment and subsequently admitted to purchasing EPO for personal use.

"I asked for the paperwork for Longo's accreditation for London. For me it was just a test: would she answer or not?" Isabelle Gautheron of the French Cycling Federation told L'Equipe.

"There was no penalty for her. The other problem is different: it is the problem of her husband. Her husband was indicted for the purchase of drugs, for personal use from what I read in the press. (Longo) needs to try to go the Olympics. She is a competitor and will fight."