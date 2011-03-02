London 2012 Olympics: construction begins on BMX course

Image 1 of 2 Shanaze Reade in action at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (Image credit: Bob Thomas/Getty Images) Image 2 of 2 London Olympic VeloPark (Image credit: Anthony Charlton/Olympic Delivery Authority via Getty Images)

Construction work is underway on the BMX Track for the London 2012 Olympic Games, the Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) announced today.

Related Articles 2012 Olympics velodrome unveiled in London

Hot on the heels of the recently-unveiled velodrome, the work marks the beginning of the next stage in the development of a world-class cycling legacy post-2012. The 400-metre track will include a series of jumps, bumps and tightly banked corners, covering an area slightly larger than a football pitch.

Located next to the velodrome in the north of the Olympic Park, it will have a temporary seating area of 6,000 that will be removed after the Games. It is due for completion this summer in time for a test event in August.

As part of the legacy, the track will be reconfigured and made suitable for riders of all ages and abilities. A mile-long road circuit and a 6km mountain bike course will be built to create the Lee Valley VeloPark, a multi-disciplined cycling "hub" for the capital. The VeloPark, which replaces the Eastway Cycle Circuit on the Olympic Park site, will cost around £1 million and is due to open to the public in May 2013.

ODA Chairman John Armitt said, "The BMX Track will be a first-class venue for the world's best riders in 2012 and after the Games, the reconfigured course will be a great facility for people of all ages and abilities to try out this exciting and growing sport."

For more information on the Games, and to register your interest for tickets for all cycling events, visit www.london2012.com.