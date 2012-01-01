London 2012 Games to fight betting syndicates

London Olympic VeloPark (Image credit: Anthony Charlton/Olympic Delivery Authority via Getty Images)

The London 2012 Olympics will have a new targeted intelligence unit specifically tasked with fighting betting syndicates. It comes after the UK government’s Olympic Minister, Hugh Robertson, told the Sunday Times that fixing had overtaken doping as the Olympic Games’ biggest threat.

The unit will be made up from the IOC, police forces and the Gambling Commission in order to stop athletes from being bribed ahead of events.

The BBC reports that, “The specialist team will monitor suspicious betting patterns and share intelligence on those who attempt to bribe athletes into fixing events.”



