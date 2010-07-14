Le Mével lands Garmin-Transitions place

Image 1 of 2 Christophe Le Mevel (Française Des Jeux) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Christophe Le Mevel tried to put pressure on the other favourites. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Neither Christophe Le Mével nor Jonathan Vaughters can officially confirm the transfer due to UCI regulations stipulating that signings not be announced until September 1 but the French rider is very likely to ride for Garmin-Transitions next year.

"I'm an adventurist, I like to see the world, so I've always wanted to join a foreign team," Le Mével told Cyclingnews.

The Breton rider, who started his career with Crédit Agricole in 2002 after one year of apprenticeship in its feeder team in 2001, looks set to join his first directeur sportif, Lionel Marie, who is now with Garmin-Transitions.

Le Mével joined Française des Jeux two years ago when the Crédit Agricole team was disbanded, with team staff confirming that the rider would be leaving at the end of this year. They have renewed the contracts of Sandy Casar, Mathieu Ladagnous, Yoann Offredo and Jérémy Roy, who was also courted by English-speaking teams.

Le Mével was identified by David Millar and Christian Vande Velde as the first choice for a Frenchman as the sponsors of Vaughters' team were very interested to have a good French rider on board. Last year they got close to signing Jérôme Coppel - also from Française des Jeux - but the rider from Savoy opted for Pro continental team Saur-Sojasun and therefore isn't riding the Tour this year.

Française des Jeux contacted Sylvain Chavanel but the winner of stages two and seven in this year's Tour de France yesterday decided to stay with Quick Step.