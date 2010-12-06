Lasne appointed new head of LNDD

Francoise Lasne (Image credit: Cité des Sciences)

Françoise Lasne, who co-developed the detection method for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO) in 2000, has been appointed new head of the French anti-doping laboratory LNDD of Châtenay-Malabry. The laboratory is directly affiliated with the French national anti-doping agency AFLD.

Lasne has been a highly respected scientist in the anti-doping community since she co-developed the urine test for EPO ten years ago. She replaced the lab's former director Jacques de Ceaurriz, who passed away in January 2010.

Lasne also played an important role in developing a detection method for EPO CERA, a third-generation EPO that made its way into the peloton in recent years. In July 2007, Lasne told the Cité des Sciences website that "at least three new forms of EPO have been identified. We are working with one of the pharmaceutical companies to be able to identify their molecules with our tests."

The new director of the LNDD and testing director Jean-Pierre Verdy also provided information to federal investigators U.S. Food and Drug Administration on November 16 at Interpol in Lyon.

