La Ruta de los Conquistadors shifts race earlier on calendar

Image 1 of 3 2012 La Ruta winner Paolo Montoya (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 3 Federico Ramirez is one of the most experienced La Ruta racers. (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 3 of 3 Pua Mata on her way to winning stage 1 of La Ruta (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)

La Ruta de los Conquistadores mountain bike stage race shifted its dates forward on the calendar by one week for 2013. Promoter Roman Urbina previously told Cyclingnews the Costa Rican race would occur from October 31 to November 2, but the race is now scheduled for October 24 to October 26.

Cyclingnews has not yet heard back on the reason for the change. Over the past few years, the race has been gradually shifting earlier on the calendar. The earlier dates means La Ruta will overlap with two other major 2013 international stage races: Crocodile Trophy and Brasil Ride.

Organizers also released the general itinerary for what will remain a three-day race. As previously reported, the third day will return to its traditional full-length final day version.

2013 La Ruta de los Conquistadores

October 24: Stage 1 - Jacó to Universidad para la Paz

October 25: Stage 2 - TerraMall to Turrialba

October 26: Stage 3 - Turrialba (CATIE) to the finish line at Carribean beach at Limón