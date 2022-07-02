Küng plays down helmet grab on Guerreiro at Tour de France
By Patrick Fletcher published
Swiss rider fined and docked UCI points but says 'it's all good'
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) has sought to play down any sense of controversy after he appeared to grab EF Education-EasyPost's Ruben Guerreiro by the head on stage 2 of the Tour de France.
With 36km to go on a treacherous opening road stage, as the peloton made their way down narrow coastal roads, Küng was caught on camera raising his arm and grabbing the back of Guerreiro's helmet.
He appeared to hold it in place for a second, before Guerreiro broke free and waved his arm in remonstration.
Küng was later sanctioned by the UCI officials. He was not ejected from the race but was fined 500 Swiss Francs and docked 20 points in the UCI World Ranking.
At the finish line in Nyborg, the Swiss rider gave his side of the story to Cyclingnews.
"It was to say 'hey look in front'," he explained.
"It was really hectic, and there were a lot of spectators on the road. He was always looking back, and I said 'look in front, man, it's really dangerous."
Kung dismissed any notion of a violent altercation between the pair, and claimed they had already patched things up soon after the incident.
"It's all good. We spoke with each other, all is well. It's racing, everyone wants to be safe, but it's all good."
Guerreiro was not available to corroborate that assessment or give his version of events.
The Portuguese rider crashed heavily on the run-in and crossed the line more than 10 minutes down, riding straight to his team bus to seek medical attention.
Interesting move by Küng here (right side, against an EF rider). Will this move have consequences? #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/pWdIb4Ne5PJuly 2, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.