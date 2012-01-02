Koerber Rockwell becomes a mom

Willow Koerber (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Hailey King)

Elite cross country racer Willow Koerber Rockwell celebrated New Year's Eve with the birth of her first child. A daughter, named Raven Starr Rockwell, was born on December 31.

Rockwell, a pro with Trek World Racing, has previously said she will make her racing comeback during the 2012 season.

She found out she was pregnant just prior to the opening 2011 World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, in April. During her pregnancy, she sat out the 2011 season and also married her sweetheart, former downhill world champion Miles Rockwell.

After a stellar previous season, Rockwell was voted Cyclingnews' female mountain biker of the year at the end of 2010.

Rockwell is one of a few female mountain bike pros to have a baby during her elite career. Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) did the same a few years ago and is back to competing among the best women in the world.

Cyclingnews offers its congratulations to the Rockwell family.