Klöden on the defensive with RadioShack Twitter offensive

Image 1 of 3 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 3 Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Nissan). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) suffered a difficult finish to yesterday's seventh stage at the 2012 Tour de France in La Planche des Belles Filles, losing ground in the overall general classification and ending the day 2:19 behind the new race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky).

The veteran German rider was theoretically suited to the gruelling finale up this year's first category one climb but struggled, along with teammate Frank Schleck, to stay with the leaders as the stage reached its brutal conclusion.

In the aftermath of the race RadioShack-Nissan, reeling from the double disappointment of seeing their two main GC hopes fall further behind and the loss of Fabian Cancellara's yellow jersey, issued a press release that quoted Klöden as saying that his legs had felt weak throughout the whole day. Klöden immediately used his personal Twitter account to accuse his team of sending out "bullshit".

"Disappointed about the result today... felt good before the last climb. But after 1km in the last climb I was in big trouble. I fought to the finish," he said.

"One thing, I don't know what bullshit they write in the RSNT press release, but I had good legs today, only in the last 4km I was somehow blocked.

"It annoys me when I read things must just not [sic] right. And then I say it also... and some provocations by some, I just laugh."