Killeen and Last selected for British Olympic team

Image 1 of 4 Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 1/4 Finals: Annie Last (Milka Brentjens) leading Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 British racer Annie Last (Image credit: Bart Brentjens MTB Team)

Two mountain bikers will represent Great Britain on home turf at the 2012 Olympic Games in August. On Wednesday, Liam Killeen was selected to fill the only male spot qualified while Annie Last will occupy the sole women's spot.

Last, an under 23 racer, has been competing with the elite women throughout the 2012 World Cup season. She is currently ranked 13th in the overall standings and will be competing in her first Olympic Games.

Killeen is ranked 25th in the elite men's World Cup standings. A veteran of two Olympic Games, he finished seventh in 2004 in Athens and fifth in 2008 in Beijing.

The two will race at the Hadleigh Park venue on August 11 (women's race) and August 12 (men's race).