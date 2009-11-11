KHS Factory Racing signs two gravity racers

Chris Heath riding off a big drop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

KHS Factory Racing is adding two new riders to its roster for 2010. This year's US ProGRT winner Chris Heath and a member of the US Junior World Championship team Blake Carney both signed contracts for 2010.

"I feel privileged to be joining such a successful team, which has been a permanent fixture on the US scene for a long time," said the 26-year-old Heath from Durango, Colorado.

Heath is on a hiatus from a two-year college stint. He's been racing downhill for five years, but competes also in dual slalom and four cross. He hopes to defend his ProGRT title in 2010 and place top five at US Nationals.

This year Heath won two downhills: the Sugarbush Gravity East round and the Angel Fire round of the Mountain States Cup.

"I am stoked to become a part of this family, and ready to step it up and show everyone what I can accomplish with great support!" said his soon-to-be new teammate,18-year-old Carney of Camarillo, California.

Carney graduated as an honors student with a 4.22 GPA. He's now a freshman studying exercise science and sports medicine on an academic scholarship at California Lutheran University.

He has raced BMX for 14 years and four cross for five years. He also races dual slalom and downhill. In 2010, he hopes to step it up in four cross in national and World Cup competitions. He is ranked 23rd in the world by the UCI in four cross.

Carney finished eighth in the elite men's four cross world championship in Canberra, Australia.

2010 KHS Factory Team Roster

Downhill

Melissa Buhl

Chris Heath

Logan Binggeli

Naish Ulmer

Quinton Spaulding

Blake Carney

Four Cross and Dual Slalom

Melissa Buhl

Logan Binggeli

Dale Holmes

Blake Carney

Super D

Scott Johnson

Melissa Buhl

Dale Holmes

Logan Binggeli

Naish Ulmer

