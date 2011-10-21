Kerkove and Looney to return to Brasil Ride

Jeff Kerkove and Sonya Looney train for the Brasil Ride mountain bike stage race. (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)

The international mountain bike stage racing spotlight has been steadily focused on Malaysia, South Africa and Australia this week, but the action is soon to start in the Brazil with the Brasil Ride beginning Sunday, October 23 through Saturday, October 29. Topeak-Ergon's Sonya Looney and Jeff Kerkove are headed back for the second edition of the race.

At the 2010 edition of the Brasil Ride, the pair rode to third place overall in the mixed category after facing a mix of mechanical and physical issues. No strangers to stage racing, the two have proven they have what it takes to race well together over a span of a seven-day stage race.

This will be the second trip to the Brasil Ride for both riders. "Last year was a learning experience racing in a different country and culture. It was an extremely well run event, but the weather was epic and destroyed equipment and bodies. This year, we are better prepared mechanically and physically," said Kerkove, prior to departing for Brasil.

"I'm excited to return to the Brasil Ride after the roller coaster ride we had last year with so many ups and downs," said Looney. "It feels like a dream to return!"

"I'm nervous because I'm still recovering from a concussion and neck injury two weeks ago, but I'm thinking positive and will give it my best. Prior to hitting my head, I was the fittest I have ever been and I think that will carry over. It will be an amazing adventure and I'm looking forward to being part of the community once again."