'Keep our heads on and keep trying for the win' - Another second for Kaden Groves at Giro d'Italia

Australian rider beaten by Milan again on stage 11 as hunt continues for first victory of season

It was stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia last year when Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) got to throw his hands up to celebrate victory ahead of Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) but in 2024 the Australian hasn't yet managed to displace the Italian from the top step.

Before stage 11, Groves had already come close to victory once at this year's Italian Grand tour, on stage 4, but ended up standing one spot below Milan in second place. It's no surprise then that it was the Lidl-Trek rider's wheel that Groves was looking to hitch onto during the lead in on Wednesday, though in the end that didn't quite go to plan. 

