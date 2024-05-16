'Keep our heads on and keep trying for the win' - Another second for Kaden Groves at Giro d'Italia

It was stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia last year when Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) got to throw his hands up to celebrate victory ahead of Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) but in 2024 the Australian hasn't yet managed to displace the Italian from the top step.

Before stage 11, Groves had already come close to victory once at this year's Italian Grand tour, on stage 4, but ended up standing one spot below Milan in second place. It's no surprise then that it was the Lidl-Trek rider's wheel that Groves was looking to hitch onto during the lead in on Wednesday, though in the end that didn't quite go to plan.

When asked what went wrong, Groves replied: “Not too much really. The team did a great job."

"I was happy coming into the sprint but in the end ... someone took me off Jonathan’s wheel and I had to be in the wind for quite some time in the last 500 (m) so that really cost me," Groves said in an interview put out on Cycling Pro Net.

His Alpecin-Deceuninck squad had taken control with just over 1km to go, bringing Groves up toward the front of the peloton but it was then a fierce and chaotic battle to the line through the final few hundred metres with the head-wind making timing crucial. Groves ultimately came across the line third but was later shifted up to second on the results as Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) was relegated after swinging out to the right after hitting the front and causing Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) to stop his sprint momentarily.

It was another opportunity for victory gone, with Milan, Merlier and Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) – who has now left the race unwell – having taken the sprinting spoils so far. Still, another second shows Groves is clearly still firing and continues to be in the fight for that first win of the season and sixth Grand Tour stage victory.

“Of course it is disappointing," said Groves on Cycling Pro Net of his near misses so far. "But as far as the performance goes it is going quite well. I am in good shape and if we keep our heads on and keep trying for the win I believe it will come.”



Friday's stage 13 is the next obvious day for the sprinters but Groves, who has an ability to hang in through the climbs longer than many of his fast finishing rivals, also pointed to the potential of stage 12. The 193km day from Martinsicuro to Fano on Thursday has four Category 4 climbs before a fast and flat run in to the line, so whether it is a day where Groves tries to join the break – as he did on stage 6 – or go for the sprint victory from what is likely to be a considerably reduced bunch, the Australian doesn't have to wait long for his next chance.