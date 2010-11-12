Jens Zemke joins High Road from Cervélo

Bob Stapleton's High Road squad will wear the Columbia (Image credit: Jon Devich)

High Road Sports has announced that former professional rider Jens Zemke will join its team of sports directors for 2011.

He has directed teams for the past nine years, which includes a seven-year stint at Equipe Nürnberger and the last two seasons with the Cervélo TestTeam.

Consequently, Zemke will work with both the men's and women's teams for next year.

"After seven years with the Equipe Nürnberger women and two years with Cervelo TestTeam, this is another step forward for me. In my eyes, this team is the best professional team in the world," said Zemke.

"Bob Stapleton and his crew have always been successful in finding young talent and developing riders; I'm proud to be part of this operation."

Zemke joins sports directors Brian Holm, Allan Peiper, Valerio Piva, Jan Shaffrath, and Ronny Lauke plus team manager Rolf Aldag, who said of his new charge: "Zemke is the perfect answer to this new position in our team.

"He is someone who has longtime success and experience in women's cycling as a sports director, plus a backround in professional men's cycling as a pro rider and sports director, so both our men and women will benefit from his knowledge and experience."