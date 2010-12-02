Jäng Kirchen passes away

Jäng Kirchen with Erny and Kim in 2000: three rider generations (Image credit: Tageblatt online)

Jäng Kirchen, the great-uncle of Kim Kirchen, passed away on November 30. The 90-year-old, who would have turned 91 on December 14, was an important pro rider in Luxembourg during his time.

Kirchen celebrated his greatest results at the Tour de France, in which he participated four times, from 1947 to 1950. He always finished the race in the top twenty, and even achieved fifth twice (1948 and 1950). In 1948 he became known as "the isolated" as his Dutch team-mates stopped supporting him since he was the only Luxembourger left in the race.

Kirchen's victories include the Tour de Lorraine in 1951 and the Tour du Luxembourg in 1952, on top of his two national road championships and two national cyclo-cross championship titles. He finished sixth, seventh and fourth twice at the Tour de Suisse and placed sixth at the 19476 Worlds in Zürich, Switzerland.

Kirchen took his first licence in 1939, then turned professional during World War II with German team Victoria. He subsequently signed with Rochet (1946) and Garin (1947-1953).

Cyclingnews sends its sincere condolences to the Kirchen family and friends.

