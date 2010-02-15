Jamieson pleads guilty to child sex charges

Mark Jamieson (Australia) (Image credit: AFP)

Mark Jamieson, a former world track champion and Olympian, has pleaded guilty to multiple child sex charges in his Australian homeland on Monday. The 25-year-old pleaded guilt to four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl and one count of gross indecency with another girl under 16 years old.

Jamieson also pleaded not guilty to another count of gross indecency. All the alleged conduct occurred in Adelaide between November 2008 and January 2009.

According to the AAP news agency, the case has now been adjourned until March, to allow prosecutors to decide how to deal with the charge to which he pled not guilty. They could drop the charge or go to trial.

Jamieson excused himself from the Australian national track team last February, shortly after being nominated for the World Championships. He cited personal reasons.

He won gold in the team pursuit at the World Championships in 2006. Last year he won the Australian national pursuit title, and was second in the points race. He was 2002 junior World champion in individual pursuit.