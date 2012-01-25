iXS Downhill Cup readies for tenth year
A few rule changes implemented for popular series
Going into its 10th year, the iXS Downhill Cup has a new logo and website. The changes come along with some developments in the rules of the popular European gravity racing series.
The events will now be open only to licensed riders. This change is due to the growth in popularity of the series plus some national rules that in some countries add to the cost of the race if non-licensed riders are included and in others prohibit the participation of non-licensed riders.
To help riders bridge the gap between iXS-level racing and World Cup level racing, extra training time is also being added to each weekend of racing for the top 80 elite men and top 10 elite women. Based on the world ranking list, the best 80 men and best 10 women will enjoy three more hours of scheduled training.
Finally, organizers have changed the registration system to cut costs and make funds available sooner for organizers. Late registrations and late payments are no longer possible.
The first round of the European Downhill Cup will begin on April 28-29 in Monte Tamaro, Switzerland. A full schedule is below.
iXS European Downhill Cup
April 28-29: Monte Tamaro (Swi)
May 26-27: Leogang (Aut)
June 16-17: Innerleithen (GBr)
August 4-5: Pila (Ita)
August 11-12: Spicak (Cze)
September 8-9: Chatel (Fra)
September 22-23: Todtnau (Ger)
iXS Swiss Downhill Cup
June 2-3: Morgins
August 18-19: Wiriehorn
August 25-26: Anzere
October 6-7: Bellwald
iXS German Downhill Cup
May 19-20: Winterberg
June 9-10: Stinach am Brenner
July 7-8: Ilmenau
July 21-22: Bad Wildbad
September 29-3: Thale
iXS Rookies Cup
May 17: Winterberg (Ger)
July 28-29: Ochsenkopf (Ger)
September 15-16: Steinach (Ger)
For more information, visit www.ixsdownhillcup.com.
