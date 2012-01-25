iXS Downhill Cup readies for tenth year

Image 1 of 3 Markus Pekoll and Miriam Ruchti win the 2011 iXS European Downhill Cup overall (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 2 of 3 The iXS and the UCI are partnering on the 2012 iXS Downhill Series (Image credit: iXS European Downhill Series) Image 3 of 3 Florent Payet speeds to victory in the iXS Downhill Cup in Pila (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

Going into its 10th year, the iXS Downhill Cup has a new logo and website. The changes come along with some developments in the rules of the popular European gravity racing series.

The events will now be open only to licensed riders. This change is due to the growth in popularity of the series plus some national rules that in some countries add to the cost of the race if non-licensed riders are included and in others prohibit the participation of non-licensed riders.

To help riders bridge the gap between iXS-level racing and World Cup level racing, extra training time is also being added to each weekend of racing for the top 80 elite men and top 10 elite women. Based on the world ranking list, the best 80 men and best 10 women will enjoy three more hours of scheduled training.

Finally, organizers have changed the registration system to cut costs and make funds available sooner for organizers. Late registrations and late payments are no longer possible.

The first round of the European Downhill Cup will begin on April 28-29 in Monte Tamaro, Switzerland. A full schedule is below.

iXS European Downhill Cup

April 28-29: Monte Tamaro (Swi)

May 26-27: Leogang (Aut)

June 16-17: Innerleithen (GBr)

August 4-5: Pila (Ita)

August 11-12: Spicak (Cze)

September 8-9: Chatel (Fra)

September 22-23: Todtnau (Ger)

iXS Swiss Downhill Cup

June 2-3: Morgins

August 18-19: Wiriehorn

August 25-26: Anzere

October 6-7: Bellwald

iXS German Downhill Cup

May 19-20: Winterberg

June 9-10: Stinach am Brenner

July 7-8: Ilmenau

July 21-22: Bad Wildbad

September 29-3: Thale

iXS Rookies Cup

May 17: Winterberg (Ger)

July 28-29: Ochsenkopf (Ger)

September 15-16: Steinach (Ger)

