'It's worth it to try because that's the way to win' - Matteo Jorgenson ruins legs trying to follow Pogačar at GP Montréal

'I was trying to win the race and didn't have the legs after that' says American in final race before World Championships

Matteo Jorgenson and Visma-Lease a Bike at GP Montreal
Matteo Jorgenson and Visma-Lease a Bike at GP Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) pushed past his limits in pursuit of victory trying to follow Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) at the GP Montréal, ultimately falling to 12th at the finish after 'ruining his legs' when the Slovenian made his race-winning move.

Pogačar made his big for glory out of teammate Rafał Majka's wheel with 23.3km to go on the penultimate ascent of the Côte Camilien-Houde and Jorgenson was the closest rider to him, locked in and ready to react.

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.