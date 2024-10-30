'It'll be pretty brutal' – Tadej Pogačar likes the 2025 Tour de France route

2024 Tour winner is in the Seychelles but he spoke to L'Equipe about the mountainous route

Tadej Pogačar was enjoying his off-season on a beach in the Seychelles when the 2025 Tour de France route was unveiled in Paris on Tuesday but he seems to like the mountainous route and even a return to the Col de la Loze.  

Apparently speaking to L'Equipe before his holidays, Pogačar described the route as '"pretty brutal," but was keen to remind people that he has won the Tour three times on similar terrain. 

