Italy turns pink as countdown to 2025 Giro d'Italia begins – Gallery

Image 1 of 10 The Leaning Tower of Pisa (Image credit: RCS Sport) The Trulli of Alberobello in Puglia (Image credit: RCS Sport) The Salcano Bridge of Nova Gorica (Image credit: RCS Sport) The Fountain of the Four Rivers in Rome's Piazza Navona (Image credit: RCS Sport) The Navy Headquarters in Naples (Image credit: RCS Sport) Piazza Paolo Camerini in Piazzola sul Brenta (Image credit: RCS Sport) The five Olympic rings in front of the Stelvio ski slope in Bormio (Image credit: RCS Sport) The Tree of Life in Sestriere (Image credit: RCS Sport) The Bell Tower of Antagnod in Champoluc (Image credit: RCS Sport) The Consoli Palace in Gubbio (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The Grande Partenza of the Giro d'Italia is less than 100 days away and to mark the countdown to the Corsa Rosa, the 38 host sites of the 2025 race have coloured their most iconic landmarks pink, like the Giro d'Italia leader's jersey.

The 2025 Giro d'Italia will start in Albania on May 9 and end in Rome three weeks later on June 1. The route includes stages to Nalpes, Pisa Vicenza, Gorizia, Bormio and Sestrière.

Local authorities turned statues, monuments, the trulli stone houses of Puglia, the Olympic rings of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and even the leaning tower of Pisa pink to celebrate hosting stages of the Giro d'Italia.

The 2025 Giro d'Italia route appears to have it all, with 42.3km of time trailing, 30km of gravel roads on the route of the Strade Bianche race in Tuscany, six flat and so probable sprint stages, and a testing final week in the mountains, that ends with the gravel road Colle delle Finestre climb in the Alps.

The total race distance is 3,413km, with an average stage distance of 162.5km. Last year race director Mauro Vegni reduced the total metres of altitude by 20% to favour Tadej Pogačar's (UAE Team Emirates) Giro-Tour double attempt.

This year the climbs are back with eight medium mountain stages and five mountain stages, including the steep San Pellegrino in Alpe in the Tuscan Apennines, Montegrappa on stage 15, while stage 17 finishes in Bormio after climbing the Mortirolo.