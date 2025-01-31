Italy turns pink as countdown to 2025 Giro d'Italia begins – Gallery

The Leaning Tower of Pisa and Piazza Navona in Rome illuminated to celebrate hosting stages of the Corsa Rosa

The Leaning Tower of Pisa
The Grande Partenza of the Giro d'Italia is less than 100 days away and to mark the countdown to the Corsa Rosa, the 38 host sites of the 2025 race have coloured their most iconic landmarks pink, like the Giro d'Italia leader's jersey. 

