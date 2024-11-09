‘It was one of the best races I have ever done’ - Tadej Pogačar on his World Championships title

Slovenian provides insight on World Champs, wet Galibier descent and off-season plans

Slovenia&#039;s Tadej Pogacar celebrates with his team after winning the men&#039;s Elite Road Race cycling event during the UCI 2024 Road World Championships, in Zurich, on September 29, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates with his team after winning the men's Elite Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Champion Tadej Pogačar admitted he felt concerned at the top of the climb on the penultimate lap after launching an attack 100km from the finish in the World Championships race in September.

“I asked [the team car] how many laps is still to go if it was one or two? And I was really hoping he says just one, and that was the relief. Then I started to see a bit cross-eyed already but I knew that if I had good margin on the top of the long last climb in the last lap that I can do it. There’s still a chance they catch you, but once I hit like 10K to go I was more relaxed but still I was not sure until the last kilometre.”

