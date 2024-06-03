Israel-Premier Tech refute reports of Froome-Woods feud over 2023 Tour de France selection

Four-time Tour de France winner Froome admits “it will be tough to make the team” this year

The Israel-Premier Tech team have refuted a report in French newspaper L’Equipe that claims a leadership feud between Chris Froome and Michel Woods meant the former four-time Tour winner was not selected for last year's race and that sponsor pressure could see Froome back at the 2024 Tour de France despite a lack of recent results.

L’Equipe quoted an unnamed rider agent who said: “Michael Woods is no match for Chris with the organisers. We are fighting for [Froome] because his name remains associated with his four victories on the Tour de France.” 

