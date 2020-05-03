inCycle: The 2019 Giro d'Italia in 10 Minutes

Under normal circumstances, Cyclingnews would be bringing you build-up coverage to the Giro d'Italia. Think interviews with the top stars, retro pieces, and in-depth analysis of the 2020 Giro route.

The new normal has meant we've had to shelve those plans. However, it's not all doom and gloom because at least the lack of new racing creates the chance to revisit and appreciate racing from the past.

Our friends at inCycle have created this handy and perfectly sized ten-minute recap of the 2019 Giro d'Italia and it's well worth a watch. There were some fine moments in last year's race before Richard Caparaz sealed the maglia rosa. Primoz Roglic and Vincenzo Nibali clashed, the sprinters went head-to-head, before a super domestique rode away from them all to crown a well-deserved Grand Tour win.