‘I’d take the Champs-Élysées’ - Arnaud De Lie prefers to win last stage of 2025 Tour de France rather than the first in Lille

Chance to wear first yellow jersey of 2025 a lure for Belgian sprinter but it can’t trump lustre of Paris finale

Arnaud De Lie’s first Tour de France in 2024 was one of gathering valuable experience but some big dreams remain for the Belgian sprinter, including a first stage win, perhaps even on the iconic Champs-Élysées finish in Paris. Taking both at the same time in 2025 would be the dream scenario.

“It's a big goal to be in Paris and to sprint for the victory,” De Lie told Cyclingnews at the recent Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium in November.

