‘I’d take the Champs-Élysées’ - Arnaud De Lie prefers to win last stage of 2025 Tour de France rather than the first in Lille

Arnaud De Lie’s first Tour de France in 2024 was one of gathering valuable experience but some big dreams remain for the Belgian sprinter, including a first stage win, perhaps even on the iconic Champs-Élysées finish in Paris. Taking both at the same time in 2025 would be the dream scenario.

“It's a big goal to be in Paris and to sprint for the victory,” De Lie told Cyclingnews at the recent Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium in November.

“So yeah, that will be there next year and it's also a good parcours for me, with a lot of a lot of opportunities. And also during the sprints I think I took a lot of experience from this year. I think it's really possible to win one stage, and for sure, next year I will go for that, go for a win, but it's not so easy.”

De Lie had been chatting to the green-jersey clad Biniam Girmay Intermarché Wanty before the interview with Cyclingnews and when discussing his experience at this year’s Tour de France he warmly turned and patted the still nearby three-time stage winner on the back and joked that “I didn't win because this man was there."

Lotto Dstny insisted before the Tour that there was no pressure and no expectation on De Lie, as this was his Tour debut, so five finishes in the top five and two third places was something to celebrate.

“I think I did very well with some podiums and a lot of experience for the next year,” added De Lie.

The results on his debut in the Tour were perhaps even more pleasing in light of the challenges the rider had faced in the earlier part of the season.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Classics certainly did not go to plan with a crash at Le Samyn and then a suspected bout of Lyme disease which caused De Lie for a moment to doubt his talent on the bike.

A win on his return at the Famenne Ardenne Classic helped start the confidence rebuild and then the powerful results continued. The week before the Tour de France De Lie won the Belgian Champion's black, yellow and red tricolour and so wore it on his debut in the Tour.

The Belgian champion went all out in the sprints and entertained the crowds in the mountains at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

'To be in the fight for victory'

Of course there will also be plenty of motivation on offer in 2025.

“For sure, if it's possible to be on the podium it's already really, really good for me, but to take a victory, it's I think the broadest goal of my life, to win in the Tour de France.”

An opening flat stage in Lille Métropole in particular means sprinters will have an additional carrot to chase in 2025 – the first yellow jersey of the race.

“It's very rare that the first stage is a sprint,” noted De Lie.

“It's always chaotic, so we will see what happens in that first stage but I think to win on the Champs-Élysées is bigger. It is very special to win in Paris so I think if I have to choose, for sure, I'd take the Champs-Élysées.”

Still, before De Lie gets to the start, let alone the final finish line, of the 2025 Tour de France, there are plenty of other goals for the 22-year-old. He won seven races this season and is feeling the benefits of having three seasons as a professional in his legs.

“Physically, I feel already better and better every year, and I think for next year, normally I’ll feel better again, but I need to train hard to do the job well, and we will see the results in the campaign.”

The big targets will begin in earnest at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad at the start of March, a race where De Lie came second in 2022.

When asked what he wanted to achieve in the season ahead outside the Tour de France goals, De Lie’s response was “to be in shape for the Flemish Classics – it's really a big goal next year.

“When I say to be in good shape, it's not to win, but just to be in the fight for the victory. It's a big goal for next year to be present at all the Flemish Classic, starting at Nieuwsblad until Paris Roubaix.”