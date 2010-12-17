IAAF introduces Biological Passport

Peter Janssen discusses the use of EPO in his book "Bloedvorm" (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has started using a biological passport programme to help fight doping in track and field. As of December 2010, the "Athlete Biological Passport (ABP)" programme will join the UCI's Bilogical Passport programme under the new harmonized regulatory framework of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

According to the IAAF, the ABP is composed of three modules: haematological, steroid profile and endocrine modules. "Along with large-scale blood testing programmes still conducted at IAAF and EA competitions, a limited number of international-level athletes competing in middle and long distance events are subject to regular blood tests and are closely monitored through the haematological module," the IAAF announced.

Furthermore, "the ABP comprises an endocrine module which could prove to be even more promising in the fight against doping, with potentially key biomarkers. It is in this context that an ambitious and unprecedented blood testing programme will be conducted at the forthcoming IAAF World Championships in Daegu with the aim of establishing the participants' full ABP 'fingerprint'."

This year, the IAAF conducted in 126 competitions of the IAAF World Calendar, representing a total of 1325 tests. Out of competition, a total of more than 1800 tests were carried out amongst a pool of 617 IAAF-registered athletes.