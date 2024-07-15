'I will not simply accept this result' – Vingegaard vows to battle for Tour de France yellow jersey until Nice

By
published

Wout Van Aert targets a stage win in third week as Vingegaard hopes to improve

Jonas Vingegaard lies second at the Tour de France behind Tadej Pogačar
Jonas Vingegaard lies second at the Tour de France behind Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard may languish over three minutes down on Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar after the weekend's Pyrenean stages, but the Dane isn't giving up hope on winning the race for a third time.

3:09 separate the Visma-Lease A Bike leader and the yellow jersey after he lost 43 seconds on Pla d'Adet and 1:12 on the climb to Plateau de Beille. .

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, and Demi Vollering.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

 

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.