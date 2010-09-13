Hunt confident of finding new team

Jeremey Hunt (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)

Cervélo TestTeam sprinter Jeremy Hunt has said that he is confident of finding a place with a new team following Cervélo’s recent announcement that they are merging with Garmin in 2011. The 36 year-old Briton was not among the Cervélo riders who are to join the new set-up with Garmin, but admitted "I’m just waiting on a few things at the moment," when he spoke to Cyclingnews at the Tour of Britain.

Hunt, who has had a strong season particularly when riding in support of Thor Hushovd at the Tour de France, indicated that there are two or three teams interested in signing him for 2011.

Asked about Cervélo’s announcement of their radical change of plans, Hunt said: "It was fine the way they told us about it, although it was a bit of a surprise. We didn’t expect the team to stop but that’s life and that’s cycling. That’s the way it goes."

Hunt said he was going into the Tour of Britain with his focus on winning a stage. "That’s my plan," he said. "I’m going pretty well at the moment and have had a good season all round." He is sure to be targeting stages four and five of the race, which take place mostly within the borders of his home county of Devon.