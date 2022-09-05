How to watch the 2022 Tour of Britain – live TV and streaming

Tom Pidcock on the podium after the opening stage of the Tour of Britain

The highlight of the British racing calendar is underway, with the 2022 Tour of Britain winding its way down from Aberdeen to the Isle of Wight this week.

The 2022 Tour of Britain will be broadcast around Europe and the rest of the world, with all stages live on the air, and you can find out how to watch the race wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

The race is set to be a warm-up for the upcoming UCI Road World Championships, with it's hilly parcours and punchy finishes a good proving ground ahead of the trip to Australia.

Tour de France stage winner Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) heads up the start list. The Briton is joined at the strongest team in the race by the retiring Richie Porte, Amstel Gold Race winner Michał Kwiatkowski and Brabantse Pijl winner Magnus Sheffield.

Dylan Teuns leads Israel-Premier Tech in the race for UCI points. The La Flèche Wallonne champion is accompanied by Michael Woods and Mads Würtz Schmidt as part of a strong squad.

Double Paris-Nice champion Max Schachmann and 2019 Tour of Turkey winner Felix Großschartner line up as dual leaders of Bora-Hansgrohe, with Matt Walls set to be their sprint option.

At Team DSM, Cees Bol will be looking to target sprint wins while Chris Hamilton is an option on the hillier days. The versatile Matteo Jorgenson heads up Movistar, who can also look to Oscar Rodríguez in the quest for points.

Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Anthon Charmig (Uno-X), and Thomas Gloag (Trinity Racing) are among the other names to watch, while Sacha Modolo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Timothy Dupont (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB), Kenneth Van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and Eduard Prades (Caja Rural-Seguros SGA) are all set to compete in the sprints.

Tour of Britain live stream

The 2022 Tour of Britain will be broadcast in the United Kingdom, Europe, the USA, Canada, and Australia on GCN+ (opens in new tab), with a year’s subscription costing £39.99. Eurosport will also be airing the race via the Eurosport Player.

In the UK, ITV4 (opens in new tab) will also be airing the race live on TV and online daily.

Around the world, other broadcasters include L'Equipe (opens in new tab) (France), Claro (opens in new tab) (Latin American), RTVC (opens in new tab) (Colombia), and Sky (opens in new tab) (New Zealand).

Tour of Britain schedule