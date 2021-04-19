How to watch the 2021 Tour of the Alps – live TV and streaming

Pavel Sivakov topped the podium at the 2019 Tour of the Alps

After being absent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tour of the Alps returns this week, back in its traditional place as a mountainous pre-Giro d'Italia stage race.

The five-day race, which runs from April 19-23, takes place exclusively in the Alpine region of Tyrol in Austria, and the Südtirol and Trentino regions in Italy. As a result, the start list is packed with climbers and plenty of big names looking to show themselves in the mountains.

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) continues his build-up to a fifth Tour de France bid at the race. 2019 winner and Froome's former teammate Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) is also back to defend his title, while 2018 winner Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) also returns.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you live coverage during the Tour of the Alps. We will also be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the Tour of the Alps via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Read More

Sivakov will be joined at the race by teammates Iván Sosa and Daniel Martínez in what looks the strongest lineup at the race for Ineos Grenadiers.

Aleksandr Vlasov will lead the line for Astana-Premier Tech and should be a contender for overall victory, while Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) heads to the race for a final tune-up ahead of a Giro bid after last year's mid-race abandon.

Hugh Carthy, a breakthrough name at the Giro of 2019, is EF Education-Nippo's leader, while Pello Bilbao leads Bahrain Victorious. Ilnur Zakarin leads his new team Gazprom-RusVelo.

In the absence of injured Vincenzo Nibali, home interest will be represented by Domenico Pozzovivo (Qhubeka Assos) and local rider Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe). Further major names on the list include Romain Bardet (Team DSM), and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates), and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo).

The race kicks off on Monday, April 19, with a hilly stage to Innsbruck while stage 2 is a mountain stage with an uphill finish at Feichten im Kaunertal.

Naturns hosts a flat finish on stage 3, with Pieve di Bono hosting the finish of another tough mountain stage the next day. The race concludes with a multi-hill stage to Riva del Garda on Friday April 23.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the Tour of the Alps.

Tour of the Alps live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

The Tour of the Alps will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Australia, the USA and Canada, as well as in select other territories around Europe on GCN+ . A year’s subscription to GCN+ will set you back £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99.

In Italy, PMG Sport holds hosting rights, while Rai Sport will also air the race.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Tour of the Alps schedule